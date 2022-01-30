Watch now: Sen. Justin Wayne honors life-changing African guide

Wiping away tears, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha stood on the floor of the Legislature one morning last week to pay tribute to a 46-year-old man from Tanzania named Makeke Fredrick Robert Sandi.

His friend.

A man he did not know until a couple of months ago.

As he spoke on the floor of the Legislature, Wayne had a message that he wanted to deliver to his friend's wife and three children: "This senator from Nebraska is grateful to spend seven days on a mountain with your father. He will be forever remembered and cherished."

At the beginning of his remarks, Wayne said he would "see if I can get through this without crying."

He didn't.

A couple of days later, Wayne sat in his legislative office at the Capitol sharing memories and photos. There were email exchanges with Makeke since the five Nebraska senators who climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in November returned home and messages now from Makeke's widow.

A text from Makeke came on Jan. 1.

"He was talking about Christmas," Wayne said. "He said, 'May this new year be accompanied by God's blessing.'"

There was a text on Jan. 4 telling Wayne he was going up the mountain once again.

Wayne is raising funds now to help support the family.

Makeke died of an apparent lung infection after he fell seriously ill on the mountain during a subsequent climb.

"He had a bad cough coming down," Wayne said. "He was coughing up blood. He passed at the hospital."

"He was kind of assigned to me" when the five Nebraska senators made their climb in November, Wayne said.

"He was always with me. He was a person who everyday would take something out of my bag" to reduce Wayne's load.

"Always throw your rope back," Wayne recalled being instructed. "Nobody pulls himself up by their own bootstraps."

And he was there to help and encourage Wayne on the painful journey back down the mountain that is accomplished in a day and a half as compared to the five-day climb; the North Omaha senator is a big man with a bad knee who already has had two basketball-related knee surgeries.

As an African American, Wayne said, the trip to Tanzania and the adventure he encountered there has been life-changing, including a post-climb journey to Karatu where he and Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair met with an elder who "walked us through tribal history."

"It changed me from a spiritual standpoint," Wayne said, and it had an impact in historical and political terms.

"There was singing and chanting. It was real emotional for me being there, connecting to that culture. I could go sit with Makeke and learn or talk to a porter at night. It was different.

"It made me rethink some basic fundamentals of life."

It wasn't property tax, income tax, corporate tax, Wayne said.

"Spiritually, it has changed me a lot. I don't find myself as angry."

His new friend had been a guide for more than 15 years, climbing the storied mountain in Africa through a rain forest and a desert and past a glacier to a peak three miles high more than a thousand times.

And Wayne accompanied him, and was encouraged and helped by him, on one of his final journeys into the sky.

