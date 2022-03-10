Watch now: Sasse calls Putin 'jackass,' urges more and faster U.S. assistance for Ukraine

Sen. Ben Sasse told Biden administration intelligence officials Thursday that he believes the United States should be doing more to assist Ukraine in its ongoing battle with Russian troops who have invaded and are attempting to occupy the country.

"The administration should be doing more faster," Sasse said during a briefing before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"No one on this committee is calling for U.S. boots on the ground in Ukraine," he said. "But there's more we can do, and we should be going faster."

"There's only one aggressor here," Sasse said to Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and Gen. Paul Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency.

"And that's the jackass who's killing women and children," Sasse said, in an obvious reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the invasion.

Responding to a question from Sasse, Berrier said "the cities need humanitarian support as well as small arms, ammunition, artillery rockets, the entire panoply ... of ground forces kind of support."

"I do believe there is an escalation ladder" that needs to be considered in making decisions about further military assistance, he said.

