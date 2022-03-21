Watch now: Sasse at Judge Jackson hearing: 'A justice is not a lawmaker'

In opening remarks at Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, Sen. Ben Sasse said Judge Jackson has "a duty to be very clear about (her) judicial philosophy."
Members of the committee need to get "a good sense of how she thinks about the constitutional structure," Sasse said.
"A justice is not a lawmaker," the Republican senator said, and members of the Supreme Court have over time acquired "more power than the framers (of the Constitution) anticipated."
During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Sasse expressed some concerns about Judge Jackson's record.
"Supreme Court justices get lifetime tenure, and before that happens, there needs to be a vigorous, rigorous vetting of their records, and there are things in Judge Jackson's record that are troubling," he said.
"I want us to be having a debate about what her judicial philosophy is, because when you go on a court, if you get lifetime tenure, it's because you don't confuse yourself with a super-legislator," Sasse said during that interview.
Sen. Anna Wishart's 27th District in Lincoln has flipped from majority Democratic to majority Republican, while Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar's 29th District turned from majority Republican into majority Democratic.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that surplus state revenue clears the way for construction of the proposed South Platte River canal from Colorado and a new state prison now with accompanying state tax cuts.
Nebraska's Republican Party saluted departing Republican state senators at an event last week and it provided a reminder of the approaching loss of a remarkable collection of independent-minded senators.
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Ben Sasse, a member of the Judiciary Committee, at the Capitol in Washington on March 3. Judge Jackson's confirmation hearing started Monday. If confirmed, she would be the court's first Black female justice.