Watch now: Sasse at Judge Jackson hearing: 'A justice is not a lawmaker'

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Ben Sasse, a member of the Judiciary Committee, at the Capitol in Washington on March 3. Judge Jackson's confirmation hearing started Monday. If confirmed, she would be the court's first Black female justice. 

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

In opening remarks at Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, Sen. Ben Sasse said Judge Jackson has "a duty to be very clear about (her) judicial philosophy."

In opening remarks at Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, Sen. Ben Sasse said Judge Jackson has "a duty to be very clear about (her) judicial philosophy."

Members of the committee need to get "a good sense of how she thinks about the constitutional structure," Sasse said.

"A justice is not a lawmaker," the Republican senator said, and members of the Supreme Court have over time acquired "more power than the framers (of the Constitution) anticipated."

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Sasse expressed some concerns about Judge Jackson's record.

Fischer, Sasse support nine-justice Supreme Court limit

"Supreme Court justices get lifetime tenure, and before that happens, there needs to be a vigorous, rigorous vetting of their records, and there are things in Judge Jackson's record that are troubling," he said. 

"I want us to be having a debate about what her judicial philosophy is, because when you go on a court, if you get lifetime tenure, it's because you don't confuse yourself with a super-legislator," Sasse said during that interview. 

Jackson, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, is the first Black woman to be nominated to a seat on the high court.

President Joe Biden named her to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer, who earlier this year announced his plans to retire.

