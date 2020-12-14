Watch now: Ricketts says Trump should accept Electoral College, hails vaccine arrival

Nebraska has been told to still expect a total of 104,000 coronavirus vaccine doses during December, with Moderna anticipating approval of its COVID-19 vaccine later this week, Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said.

Meanwhile, as the surge in coronavirus cases in Nebraska continued to ease, Anthone said the state may already have absorbed its anticipated Thanksgiving holiday spike.

"It's unlikely, but still possible" that the aftermath of travel and family gatherings during Thanksgiving celebrations may prompt a new push, Anthone said, "but every day that is more remote."

Nebraska already has eased some of its pandemic restrictions in automatic reaction to a decline in the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The newest figures showed 692 coronavirus patients occupying 4,031 of the staffed hospital beds, far below the 25 percent figure that the governor set for imposing greater restrictions on public activities.

"We have seen a steady decline in patients over the past two weeks," Anthone said.