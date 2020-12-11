 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Ricketts says declining hospitalizations could prompt relaxing COVID-19 restrictions
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Watch now: Ricketts says declining hospitalizations could prompt relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that he may relax some COVID-19 restrictions in the state if hospital capacity remains robust.

Among COVID-19 restrictions that may be relaxed if coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline are some limits on elective surgery, the governor said.

As of Thursday evening, COVID-19 patients occupied 779 of 4,006 staffed hospital beds in the state.

Lincoln hospitals could have COVID-19 vaccine by the weekend

Ricketts has created a formula that adjusts directed health measure restrictions in the state based on the percentage of COVID-19 patients occupying the state's hospital beds.

That percentage currently is far from the 25% figure that the governor would use to increase restrictions and is falling into categories that could automatically reduce current restrictions.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It the trend continues through Friday, changes could come as early as 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Ricketts said. Those changes would allow some elective surgeries that have been postponed to resume and increase the indoor capacity at places like restaurants and bars from 25% to 50%.

More stringent coronavirus restrictions remain in place in Lincoln, where bars not serving food are limited to off-sale only and bars and restaurants must close early.

Ricketts described the approach of COVID-19 vaccines as "the light at the end of the tunnel," noting that the state expects its first shipment of 15,600 doses from Pfizer next week. 

Watch now: Ricketts says COVID-19 vaccinations begin next week, but delay may follow

They will be distributed to 17 hospitals across the state for inoculation to health care workers, along with residents and staff members at long-term care facilities. Those segments of the at-risk population top the priority list.

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said 3,884 residents of long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus and 579 have died. That represents 44% of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, he said.

"Now is the time to increase the fight," Anthone said. "Keep as vigilant as possible; the cavalry is coming."

Patient care at Bryan a test of resiliency as number of deaths spike
Hy-Vee to offer rapid COVID-19 testing at one Lincoln location
Ricketts to relax 1st coronavirus restriction on surgeries

Ricketts

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News