Watch now: Ricketts says declining hospitalizations could prompt relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that he may relax some COVID-19 restrictions in the state if hospital capacity remains robust.

Among COVID-19 restrictions that may be relaxed if coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline are some limits on elective surgery, the governor said.

As of Thursday evening, COVID-19 patients occupied 779 of 4,006 staffed hospital beds in the state.

Ricketts has created a formula that adjusts directed health measure restrictions in the state based on the percentage of COVID-19 patients occupying the state's hospital beds.

That percentage currently is far from the 25% figure that the governor would use to increase restrictions and is falling into categories that could automatically reduce current restrictions.

It the trend continues through Friday, changes could come as early as 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Ricketts said. Those changes would allow some elective surgeries that have been postponed to resume and increase the indoor capacity at places like restaurants and bars from 25% to 50%.

More stringent coronavirus restrictions remain in place in Lincoln, where bars not serving food are limited to off-sale only and bars and restaurants must close early.