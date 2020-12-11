Watch now: Ricketts says declining hospitalizations could prompt relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that he may relax some COVID-19 restrictions in the state if hospital capacity remains robust.
Among COVID-19 restrictions that may be relaxed if coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline are some limits on elective surgery, the governor said.
As of Thursday evening, COVID-19 patients occupied 779 of 4,006 staffed hospital beds in the state.
Ricketts has created a formula that adjusts directed health measure restrictions in the state based on the percentage of COVID-19 patients occupying the state's hospital beds.
That percentage currently is far from the 25% figure that the governor would use to increase restrictions and is falling into categories that could automatically reduce current restrictions.
It the trend continues through Friday, changes could come as early as 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Ricketts said. Those changes would allow some elective surgeries that have been postponed to resume and increase the indoor capacity at places like restaurants and bars from 25% to 50%.
More stringent coronavirus restrictions remain in place in Lincoln, where bars not serving food are limited to off-sale only and bars and restaurants must close early.
Ricketts described the approach of COVID-19 vaccines as "the light at the end of the tunnel," noting that the state expects its first shipment of 15,600 doses from Pfizer next week.
They will be distributed to 17 hospitals across the state for inoculation to health care workers, along with residents and staff members at long-term care facilities. Those segments of the at-risk population top the priority list.
Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said 3,884 residents of long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus and 579 have died. That represents 44% of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, he said.
"Now is the time to increase the fight," Anthone said. "Keep as vigilant as possible; the cavalry is coming."
