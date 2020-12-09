Watch now: Ricketts says COVID-19 vaccinations begin next week, but delay may follow

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that the long-awaited vaccination of health care workers who deal directly with COVID-19 patients should begin next week with the arrival of the initial shipment of Pfizer vaccine.

But the governor said he has been notified to expect delays in delivery of the vaccine during the following two weeks.

The first shipment is expected to contain 15,600 doses and will be sent to eight hospitals in the state that support an additional nine hospitals.

Ricketts would not identify the hospitals because of security concerns, but said they encompass "the entire state."

On Tuesday, Bryan Health officials said the Lincoln hospitals expected to receive 3,000 doses in its first shipment. CHI Health, a group of hospitals including CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, said it expected an initial delivery of 5,800 doses.

While there may be some delay in the following Pfizer shipments, anticipated federal approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to trigger shipments of its vaccine to Nebraska and other states shortly after Dec. 17, the governor said during a coronavirus news briefing.