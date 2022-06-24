Watch now: Ricketts said he'll work with speaker to call special session of Legislature to ban abortion

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said they would work together to determine when to call the Legislature back into special session to consider enacting a ban on abortions in the state.

"I am keen to protect pre-born babies, but I'll have to work with the speaker with regard to what he thinks we will be able to accomplish," Ricketts said during an event celebrating the completion of new state offices in the Fallbrook development in Lincoln.

Abortion remains legal in Nebraska up until 20 weeks after fertilization, according to current state law.

Friday's Supreme Court ruling leaves the decision on how to restrict abortions up to individual states. Thirteen states had trigger laws in place that will automatically ban abortions within one month of the ruling.

The governor would not predict when the session would be scheduled but indicated he'd rather call senators back than wait until the next session begins in January.

He pointed out that Tuesday's special election to replace Rep. Jeff Fortenberry would change the makeup of the Legislature. State Sens. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and Mike Flood of Norfolk are seeking to fill the remainder of the 1st District congressman's term.

In the closing days of this year's legislative session, a bill to ban abortions in Nebraska if states were given full regulatory authority by the court was trapped by a filibuster. A cloture motion to free the bill for consideration fell two votes short on a 31-15 count with Flood voting yes and Pansing Brooks voting no.

Ricketts also mentioned that state Sen. Tom Brewer had just left for a trip to Ukraine. Brewer, a Republican who supported the bill to ban abortions, had said he would return for a special session.

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said a special session is "all-but guaranteed," and will likely take place later this summer.

Had the trigger bill senators considered this past session passed, it would have made it a felony for anyone to provide any medication or undertake any procedure with the intent of ending the life of an unborn child, starting at fertilization. The woman undergoing an abortion, however, could not be charged.

Lawmakers who opposed the bill have vowed to continue their opposition in the event of a special session. Several of them repeated those promises Friday in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling.

"We have stopped an abortion ban before, and we will do it again together," Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, who led an eight-hour filibuster on the failed trigger bill earlier this year, wrote on Twitter Friday.

Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, who introduced the trigger bill, said she has been negotiating with some lawmakers on alterations that would address sticking points of opposition in the previous legislation — mainly that the bill would have inadvertently banned in vitro fertilization, or IVF, and hindered doctors attempting to perform life-saving operations.

"We have to be certain that we cover all our bases," Albrecht said.

Albrecht said she isn't sure what the new bill would look like, because it will largely depend on a full analysis of the Supreme Court's ruling.

Two other abortion-restricting bills were proposed during this year's session, but neither made it out of committee. One, introduced by Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, would have banned chemical abortions after seven weeks. It would not have regulated surgical abortions. The other, introduced by Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, would have banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat could be detected. That usually occurs about six weeks after fertilization.

Slama said Friday she would support any abortion-restricting bill in a special session, as long as it is capable of reaching 33 votes to end a filibuster. Albrecht said she does not expect Ricketts to call for a special session if he isn't confident a proposed bill will pass.

"We should not walk away empty-handed," Slama said.

The fate of any bill will ultimately depend on the make-up of the Legislature, which has already changed from the end of last session due to the death of Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha. Pahls was not present for the vote on the trigger bill due to an illness, though Morfeld said Pahls likely would have voted for the bill.

Ricketts appointed Omaha businesswoman Kathleen Kauth as Pahls' replacement earlier this month. At her appointment ceremony, Kauth said she would have voted for the trigger bill had she been serving at the time.

Nebraska Family Alliance policy director Nate Grasz called for legislative action.

"Preborn babies who can smile, yawn, suck their thumbs and have their own heartbeat can be legally aborted up to 20 weeks in our state," he said.

"We will immediately begin working with our state lawmakers to pursue the strongest protections possible for every unborn child in Nebraska because every life should be cherished and protected," Grasz said.

Morfeld, a candidate for Lancaster County Attorney, also issued a statement Friday declaring that "I will not criminalize doctors or women for reproductive decisions" if he is elected to that office.

"I will not turn every miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, IVF procedure and split-second, life-saving decision by a doctor into a criminal investigation.

"These are private decisions that should be left to a woman and her doctor, not politicians and lawyers."

Reporters for the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this story.

