Watch Now: Ricketts holds news conference on vaccination efforts

"Life is as rich as you let it be," Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon says.
“This concept violates two central tenets of the American system: freedom of movement and health care privacy,” Ricketts said.
The state had a simple goal for the Coronavirus Relief Fund: "We wanted to make sure we could get as much money to as many entities as we could.”
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who was wounded in combat in Afghanistan, urges other counties to join the movement.
"The opportunity for us to regulate medical marijuana is strongest if we do it legislatively, rather than try to react to a constitutional amendment that comes to us by way of a petition initiative," Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop said.
Nebraska's senior senator removes her name from consideration for the 2022 race.
A proposal for a new consumption tax to replace state corporate, income and property taxes also cleared the Revenue Committee and was sent to the full Legislature for debate.
No formal plans have been announced, but in light of the passage of casino gambling at Nebraska tracks, Fonner Park's CEO strongly suspects Kearney will seek to host races.
Despite recent salary increases, the state corrections union says pay for Nebraska prison guards still lags behind that of county jails, which…
Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt requested the opinion from Attorney General Doug Peterson on Thursday, a day after the Legislature confirmed the appointment of Bud Synhorst to the state Board of Health on a 37-7 vote.
