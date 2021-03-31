Watch Now: Ricketts holds news conference on vaccination efforts

Concerned about COVID-19?
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who was wounded in combat in Afghanistan, urges other counties to join the movement.
Sen. Anna Wishart, who's led the battle in the Nebraska Legislature for legalization of medical marijuana, counts Republican senators from small towns as her closest mentors in the body where she's sought common ground on more than cannabis.
Fischer says she's "in no hurry" to decide. And so the ambitions of a number of other potential Republican gubernatorial candidates probably are on hold.
"Nebraska will stand up for gun rights," Gov. Pete Ricketts said.
The effort to determine the scope of AltEn Ethanol's effects on the surrounding area is not the first time residents of Saunders County have experienced environmental contamination on an industrial scale.
"The opportunity for us to regulate medical marijuana is strongest if we do it legislatively, rather than try to react to a constitutional amendment that comes to us by way of a petition initiative," Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop said.
"I am receiving encouragement urging me to consider" a bid to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts, Fischer said in a telephone interview, but "I'm in no hurry" to reach a decision.
Despite recent salary increases, the state corrections union says pay for Nebraska prison guards still lags behind that of county jails, which…
The idea drew strong criticism from gambling opponents and was met with skepticism from some lawmakers who questioned whether expanding the game beyond its current paper-only form would make a difference.
Concerns about identity theft means that Nebraska taxpayers should expect to wait at least 30 days for a state refund if they file electronically. For paper returns, allow three months or more.
