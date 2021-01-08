Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska's COVID-19 response

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
As angry mobs of Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol, attendees of a "Pro-Trump Freedom Rally" rally in Lincoln waved Trump flags, chanted "Stop the Steal" and other slogans and saluted passing motorists who honked their support.
Sen. Julie Slama of Peru called both "common-sense measures" that would improve Nebraska's election laws.
The flare-up followed earlier statements by the governor that led to some confusion about his administration's policy on providing vaccinations for undocumented immigrants.
Herbster defended President Trump’s “great track record of accomplishments in office” and condemned the violence. “I encourage all to join me in prayer for our country and for those injured.”
"If South Dakota approved it, why put off the inevitable?" Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne said.
Carl Eskridge is moving on after a 25-year career with the state's Ombudsman Office.
Even his detractors are going to find themselves wishing at times that he were there, said lobbyist Walt Radcliffe.
There's a huge hole in the Legislature that Chambers leaves behind, Don Walton writes.
Sen. Mike Hilgers becomes just the third Lincoln lawmaker elected to lead the Legislature since the Unicameral system was adopted in 1937, and the first since the 1977-78 session.
Senators are required to pass a new two-year budget during the upcoming legislative session. They also will jump into the divisive task of congressional and legislative redistricting.
