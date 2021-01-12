Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska's COVID-19 response

Concerned about COVID-19?
Sen. Julie Slama of Peru called both "common-sense measures" that would improve Nebraska's election laws.
As angry mobs of Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol, attendees of a "Pro-Trump Freedom Rally" rally in Lincoln waved Trump flags, chanted "Stop the Steal" and other slogans and saluted passing motorists who honked their support.
The flare-up followed earlier statements by the governor that led to some confusion about his administration's policy on providing vaccinations for undocumented immigrants.
Herbster defended President Trump’s “great track record of accomplishments in office” and condemned the violence. “I encourage all to join me in prayer for our country and for those injured.”
"If South Dakota approved it, why put off the inevitable?" Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne said.
"Peaceful protest is the American way," the governor said. "Violent protest is not acceptable."
"Certainly, we will take the appropriate precautions here," Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday.
The world watched and it could no longer see Ronald Reagan's "shining city upon a hill."
Sen. Mike Hilgers becomes just the third Lincoln lawmaker elected to lead the Legislature since the Unicameral system was adopted in 1937, and the first since the 1977-78 session.
"I have a very good relationship with the governor, one in which we can have candid conversations, work through disagreements and get results," said Sen. Mike Hilgers.
