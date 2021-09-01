Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska's COVID-19 response

Concerned about COVID-19?
Gov. Pete Ricketts will hold a news conference Thursday about the state's fight against coronavirus.
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services officials announced Thursday that the department will issue a one-time $1,200 supplemental payment to families who get Aid to Dependent Children.
The move will allow the State Patrol to bring most of its Lincoln-based troopers and civilian staff under one roof, rather than spread out in six offices throughout the city.
Twenty state attorneys general are suing the Biden administration over rules regarding the participation of transgender girls in school sports and the use of bathrooms by transgender people.
A debate on whether rural areas were fairly represented by census figures provided a reminder that the once-a-decade process often turns partisan, even in Nebraska's officially nonpartisan Legislature.
Ben Sasse said President Trump shouldn't have negotiated with the Taliban or agreed to withdraw U.S. forces, but that it was President Biden’s fault for sticking to the agreement.
The suit says the ban violates the rights of Frances Parr’s children and other students “to attend school without a threat of contracting COVID-19 or the delta variant."
Members of Nebraska's congressional delegation reacted Thursday to the news that two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to the airport.
The federal government will pay for the upcoming National Guard deployment, said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, spokesperson for the state National Guard.
"It is important to complete our work by Friday, Sept. 24, and I ask all of you to be available for late-night sessions when floor debate begins through that time so we can complete our work," Speaker Mile Hilgers wrote to state senators.
