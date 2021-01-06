Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska's COVID-19 response

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
"Adults don't point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government," the Nebraska Republican senator wrote in lengthy Facebook post.
Carl Eskridge is moving on after a 25-year career with the state's Ombudsman Office.
Even his detractors are going to find themselves wishing at times that he were there, said lobbyist Walt Radcliffe.
There's a huge hole in the Legislature that Chambers leaves behind, Don Walton writes.
Senators are required to pass a new two-year budget during the upcoming legislative session. They also will jump into the divisive task of congressional and legislative redistricting.
Gov. Pete Ricketts will hold a news conference Monday about the state's fight against coronavirus.
Senators will be encouraged to wear a mask while on the floor when interacting with others.
When he was Nebraska's Attorney General, Don Stenberg had some experience with good and evil. Still, Stenberg said he never expected to write a novel about the devil.
Republicans hold a strong majority, with 32 of the 49 seats in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature.
The statement was issued after Gov. Pete Ricketts was asked whether undocumented workers at meatpacking plants would get the vaccine and suggested in response that is not an issue since "illegal immigrants are not permitted to work" there.
