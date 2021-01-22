Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
President Trump’s uncompromising, unorthodox and unpredictable style ushered in several shifts that will affect Nebraska for years to come.
No announcements yet, but the two-term lawmaker says "it's tracking that way; it's more likely than not."
Donald Trump took more than 93% of Grant County's votes in November. But even though their guy won, Joe Biden's supporters won't be publicly celebrating his inauguration Wednesday.
Donald Trump may be gone from Washington on Wednesday, but he changed America — at least for now.
"You're going to change this to something that is partisan," Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk warned.
Recent court rulings have interpreted the single-subject rule too narrowly and diluted Nebraskans' right to the initiative, Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart said.
The troops represent part of a quick reaction force ready to respond if things turn ugly or dangerous on or before Inauguration Day on Wednesday.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that President Trump overturned the Air Force secretary's recommendation of Peterson Air Force Base as a political favor to supporters in Alabama.
The mob that broke into the U.S. Capitol spent hours roaming the building, including Statuary Hall where a bronze statue of Ponca Chief Standing Bear was installed in 2019.
Citizens police oversight boards would have subpoena power to independently investigate potential misconduct or abuse by law enforcement officers under a bill introduced Tuesday.
