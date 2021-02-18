Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Concerned about COVID-19?
Nebraskans have come to expect that their junior senator, perhaps more than any other rising Republican leader, is cultivating anti-Trumpism as his brand.
Sasse was one of seven Republicans to join the Democrats in voting to convict.
The Trump administration accepted Nebraska's plan for work requirements and other rules for people to get full benefits as the state expands Medicaid. But the Biden administration says: 'Not so fast.'
The governor said power providers "have become too dependent on intermittent sources of energy or sources of energy that you cannot store on site, and that's why we're having problems being able to meet the energy demands."
"The Republican Party is not about one guy," Sasse said.
Seven Republican senators chose to take the obvious political risk of voting to convict Trump and they included Nebraska's Ben Sasse.
A highway project will soon remove a popular turnout where vehicles could park and drop off watercraft for a trip down the swift-moving river, though an official said alternatives are being explored.
State Sen. John Stinner introduced a bill (LB588) that would extend a deferred maintenance program through 2062 to help the University of Nebraska renovate and replace aging buildings on its campuses.
When a Kansas-based nonprofit offered to oversee Omaha-area child welfare cases for 40% less than the state had been paying, most Nebraskans involved in child welfare saw a disaster in the making.
Gov. Pete Ricketts holds a news conference Wednesday about the state's fight against coronavirus.
