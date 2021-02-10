Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Concerned about COVID-19?
The Auditor's Office didn't see big problems with missing money or fraud in the state's financial report, but did cite $21 billion in errors, which an assistant deputy auditor called "a big deal."
In a video posted on YouTube, Nebraska's Republican senator repeats his disagreements with President Trump in advance of a GOP state meeting on Feb. 13 that may consider an effort to censure him.
Supporters of a bill (LB643) from Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair said it would allow them to opt out of any state-mandated vaccine program. Opponents fear it could lead to a resurgence of preventable diseases.
John Lotter's attorney said an expert's evaluation and testing of him in 2017 showed sub-average intellectual functioning, an IQ score of 67 and deficits in adaptive behavior that have been present since childhood.
There are two Cavanuaghs in the Legislature now, brother and sister, Machaela and John, following in the footsteps of their father, who also served as a state senator before winning a seat in the U.S. House.
Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha said he tried to address Gov. Pete Ricketts' concerns in the bill, which would put characteristics such as protective hairstyles under the definition of race.
The resolution says Sasse gave “statements inciting radical proposals and retributions against law-abiding elected senators,” referring to Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, who objected to certification of Electoral College results.
Papillion resident Robert Anthony attended the Sarpy meeting via Zoom and voted for censure. He said he's tired of the disconnect between the beliefs of "liberty-loving" Republicans, and some who make it to Washington, D.C.
State Sen. John Stinner said Gov. Pete Ricketts was "violating the spirit" of the law by directing an extra $88 million to the state's cash reserve to trigger additional property tax relief.
“Sasse has a record of bashing President Trump,” the county party chair said. “Well, in the movement, Trump didn’t find us, we found him. We found a voice for our political views … and Sasse is going completely against that."
