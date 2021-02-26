Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
A separate bill would repeal the sales tax on the use and consumption of residential water. "This is for the people," Sen. Justin Wayne said. "You can buy water from the store and not get taxed, but you get taxed for it at home."
Ricketts said "Nebraskans should be on the lookout in their communities for attempts by federal agencies and their partners to regulate land and water use."
“What our community needs now, more than ever, is information," Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh said. "They need to know accurate details of what is happening, what the risks are and what the state is planning to do.”
Gun rights advocates supported bills that would ban Nebraska from enforcing any new federal gun laws and would allow counties to authorize permitless concealed carry.
Sasse spokesman James Wegmann, reached after the vote, said: "After all the tough talk about censure for another week, the folks mad at Ben couldn’t get enough Nebraskans to show up tonight."
Mark Elworth Jr., who ran as a Democrat against Rep. Adrian Smith in November, has filed to establish Nebraska's MAGA Patriot Party with its headquarters in North Platte.
The governor told a LIBA audience that his sole focus is on "being the best governor I can be."
"This amendment protects the integrity of our nation's highest court and ensures that it remains an independent branch of government," Fischer wrote.
"We do have an aging demographic in our state," Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha told the Legislature's Revenue Committee in urging action to encourage retirees to remain in Nebraska.
Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said he endorses the governor's decision to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations according to age, which "obviously is the No. 1 factor" in determining death.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.