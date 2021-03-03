Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Mark Elworth Jr., who ran as a Democrat against Rep. Adrian Smith in November, has filed to establish Nebraska's MAGA Patriot Party with its headquarters in North Platte.
Nebraska voters just re-elected Sasse in November with nearly 63% support. But the Nebraska Republican Party expresses “deep disappointment and sadness” about Sasse’s service.
Gun rights advocates supported bills that would ban Nebraska from enforcing any new federal gun laws and would allow counties to authorize permitless concealed carry.
The Nebraska Attorney General's Office sued AltEn on Monday after the troubled ethanol plant failed to meet a deadline to remove pesticide-laden waste product from its property.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said all vaccination registrations and appointments will be migrated to the state's vaccine website over the next few weeks.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and 21 other governors say the new stimulus bill, which would allocate aid based on a state’s unemployed population rather than its total population, penalizes some states.
"We do have an aging demographic in our state," Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha told the Legislature's Revenue Committee in urging action to encourage retirees to remain in Nebraska.
A separate bill would repeal the sales tax on the use and consumption of residential water. "This is for the people," Sen. Justin Wayne said. "You can buy water from the store and not get taxed, but you get taxed for it at home."
"Sasse's rising national influence is derived less from his oratory skills and education than from his character," Sen. Mitt Romney said.
Legislation to regulate casinos and limit sports betting advanced Monday in the Legislature, as did a bill that would allow bars and restaurants to continue selling mixed drinks and cocktails to go.
