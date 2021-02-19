Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Concerned about COVID-19?
Sasse was one of seven Republicans to join the Democrats in voting to convict.
The Trump administration accepted Nebraska's plan for work requirements and other rules for people to get full benefits as the state expands Medicaid. But the Biden administration says: 'Not so fast.'
The governor said power providers "have become too dependent on intermittent sources of energy or sources of energy that you cannot store on site, and that's why we're having problems being able to meet the energy demands."
Nebraskans have come to expect that their junior senator, perhaps more than any other rising Republican leader, is cultivating anti-Trumpism as his brand.
"The Republican Party is not about one guy," Sasse said.
Dark colored water was still rushing from the ruptured pipe when regulators arrived on site at 1 p.m. last Friday, a investigative report noted.
Seven Republican senators chose to take the obvious political risk of voting to convict Trump and they included Nebraska's Ben Sasse.
A highway project will soon remove a popular turnout where vehicles could park and drop off watercraft for a trip down the swift-moving river, though an official said alternatives are being explored.
Not only are current vaccine allocations to the state being increased, new data shows that six doses rather than five can be administered from each vial of Pfizer vaccine.
State Sen. John Stinner introduced a bill (LB588) that would extend a deferred maintenance program through 2062 to help the University of Nebraska renovate and replace aging buildings on its campuses.
