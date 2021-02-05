Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Concerned about COVID-19?
The Auditor's Office didn't see big problems with missing money or fraud in the state's financial report, but did cite $21 billion in errors, which an assistant deputy auditor called "a big deal."
In a video posted on YouTube, Nebraska's Republican senator repeats his disagreements with President Trump in advance of a GOP state meeting on Feb. 13 that may consider an effort to censure him.
Supporters of a bill (LB643) from Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair said it would allow them to opt out of any state-mandated vaccine program. Opponents fear it could lead to a resurgence of preventable diseases.
It's not yet clear whether Gov. Pete Ricketts will seek another office or reclaim his private life. It's even harder to tell who might replace him, but here are the names being talked about most.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, will get increased money on their EBT cards.
John Lotter's attorney said an expert's evaluation and testing of him in 2017 showed sub-average intellectual functioning, an IQ score of 67 and deficits in adaptive behavior that have been present since childhood.
Sen. Tom Briese of Albion has suggested expanding the state sales tax base by including dozens of exempt services and, in turn, reducing the sales tax rate.
Now that voters have legalized casino gambling in Nebraska, state lawmakers are trying to figure out how to regulate the industry and use some of the revenue it generates.
A new month arrives and we are hopefully moving toward a safer time after a dark and dangerous year, Don Walton writes.
The Friends of the Environmental Trust called Gov. Pete Ricketts' appointments to the Nebraska Environmental Trust board "backward." He said the criticism was politically motivated and incorrect.
