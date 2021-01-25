Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Concerned about COVID-19?
Donald Trump took more than 93% of Grant County's votes in November. But even though their guy won, Joe Biden's supporters won't be publicly celebrating his inauguration Wednesday.
"You're going to change this to something that is partisan," Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk warned.
A member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and the executive vice president of community impact and engagement with Ho-Chunk has been named deputy solicitor for Indian affairs.
The troops represent part of a quick reaction force ready to respond if things turn ugly or dangerous on or before Inauguration Day on Wednesday.
Gov. Pete Ricketts will hold a news conference Friday about the state's fight against coronavirus.
Citizens police oversight boards would have subpoena power to independently investigate potential misconduct or abuse by law enforcement officers under a bill introduced Tuesday.
Proposed rules change to end secret ballot selection of committee chairpersons and legislative leaders could have resulted in a partisan foot-in-the-door, Don Walton writes.
The embattled private agency overseeing child welfare cases in the Omaha area will run out of money for operations by Feb. 12, an official said Friday, so the state is negotiating a new contract.
Gov. Pete Ricketts defended former President Donald Trump after an expert from UNMC said Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic undermined public health guidance and cost thousands of lives.
Most Democrats will watch Biden's inauguration on TV. Many who might have gone to Washington won't, partly because of security precautions following the Capitol attack.
