Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Nebraskans have come to expect that their junior senator, perhaps more than any other rising Republican leader, is cultivating anti-Trumpism as his brand.
Sasse was one of seven Republicans to join the Democrats in voting to convict.
The Trump administration accepted Nebraska's plan for work requirements and other rules for people to get full benefits as the state expands Medicaid. But the Biden administration says: 'Not so fast.'
"The Republican Party is not about one guy," Sasse said.
Seven Republican senators chose to take the obvious political risk of voting to convict Trump and they included Nebraska's Ben Sasse.
A highway project will soon remove a popular turnout where vehicles could park and drop off watercraft for a trip down the swift-moving river, though an official said alternatives are being explored.
“Nebraska, you’re going to hear, is quite a judicial thinking place, and just maybe Sen. Sasse is on to something,” said Bruce Castor Jr., in arguing that the second impeachment of Trump is unconstitutional.
He also urged Nebraska Republicans who are demanding that the GOP's state central committee censure Sasse to contact the senator and "talk to him (about) why you are unhappy."
When a Kansas-based nonprofit offered to oversee Omaha-area child welfare cases for 40% less than the state had been paying, most Nebraskans involved in child welfare saw a disaster in the making.
Sen. John Cavanaugh said the weather is changing, and it's having an impact on agriculture, water resources, health care, energy and the economy — and that Nebraska leaders should be prepared to address it.
