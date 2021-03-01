Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Concerned about COVID-19?
Ricketts said "Nebraskans should be on the lookout in their communities for attempts by federal agencies and their partners to regulate land and water use."
A separate bill would repeal the sales tax on the use and consumption of residential water. "This is for the people," Sen. Justin Wayne said. "You can buy water from the store and not get taxed, but you get taxed for it at home."
“What our community needs now, more than ever, is information," Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh said. "They need to know accurate details of what is happening, what the risks are and what the state is planning to do.”
Gun rights advocates supported bills that would ban Nebraska from enforcing any new federal gun laws and would allow counties to authorize permitless concealed carry.
Mark Elworth Jr., who ran as a Democrat against Rep. Adrian Smith in November, has filed to establish Nebraska's MAGA Patriot Party with its headquarters in North Platte.
Nebraska voters just re-elected Sasse in November with nearly 63% support. But the Nebraska Republican Party expresses “deep disappointment and sadness” about Sasse’s service.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said all vaccination registrations and appointments will be migrated to the state's vaccine website over the next few weeks.
Sasse spokesman James Wegmann, reached after the vote, said: "After all the tough talk about censure for another week, the folks mad at Ben couldn’t get enough Nebraskans to show up tonight."
"We do have an aging demographic in our state," Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha told the Legislature's Revenue Committee in urging action to encourage retirees to remain in Nebraska.
Appropriations earmarks helped fund worthy projects throughout the state before they were seized as a partisan political issue a decade ago.
