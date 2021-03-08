Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Concerned about COVID-19?
Ten percent of the vaccine available for the 50-to-64 age group will be reserved for younger Nebraskans at high risk, an HHS official said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and 21 other governors say the new stimulus bill, which would allocate aid based on a state’s unemployed population rather than its total population, penalizes some states.
It's time to go big, says Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee, even though "big is hard."
Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer criticized the bill and said it is more expensive than necessary.
"I'm pretty optimistic," Gov. Pete Ricketts says as he looks beyond the steady increase in COVID-19 vaccinations to kids in classrooms next autumn and football fans back in their seats at Memorial Stadium.
"We need to start all over," the Legislature's Revenue Committee chairwoman said. "The committee needs to build a package."
The body of the eagle was discovered near the Canaday Steam Plant missing its head and feet. It is illegal to take or possess any parts of a bald eagle.
There have been signs that Rep. Don Bacon, who represents metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District, may be eyeing a bid for the governorship next year, including a high-profile trip to western Nebraska last month.
The Nebraska Attorney General's Office sued AltEn on Monday after the troubled ethanol plant failed to meet a deadline to remove pesticide-laden waste product from its property.
