Watch Now: Ricketts gives update on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Pillen expressed strong support for gun rights, law enforcement, pro-life protections and a "demand (for) order on the southern border."
The governor said the Democratic president is aggressively pursuing "a far-left agenda" that would institute federal takeover of state elections, squash religious freedom, expand abortions and trample on gun rights.
"This designation poses the risk of federal overreach in our communities," the governor says.
The entry of Dave Heineman would shake up the Republican race for governor, which has already generated interest from three others.
Nebraska has $158 million available to help pay rent and utilities for residents affected by the pandemic. So far though, the state has only received requests for about $2.4 million.
A Nebraska prison inmate has sued the state, saying that her right to obtain an abortion has been unconstitutionally blocked by prison officials and that she needs the procedure by next week.
For three years, Rep. Don Bacon has suffered from worsening cough and shortness of breath. A few weeks ago, he learned that the condition is a lingering injury from a Jan. 31, 2018, Amtrak crash.
"I oppose the so-called red flag laws endorsed by the president because they would violate the due process rights of gun owners," Gov. Pete Ricketts said.
Jessica Flanagain, campaign manager for Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2018, already is aboard the Jim Pillen train as campaign manager.
A nonprofit news website based in North Omaha was denied press credentials because it is “an advocacy organization funded by liberal donors,” according to Gov. Pete Rickett's office.
