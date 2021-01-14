Watch Now: Ricketts gives State of the State address

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
On Monday, Michigan moved to ban the open carry of weapons at its Capitol after the FBI warned of possible armed protests this weekend.
A bill sponsored by Sen. Julie Slama of Peru and co-signed by 15 other senators would add occupied vehicles to the list of places an individual could defend with deadly force.
"Certainly, we will take the appropriate precautions here," Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday.
The governor said the state will update plans on getting the COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older.
Sen. Julie Slama of Peru called both "common-sense measures" that would improve Nebraska's election laws.
"Peaceful protest is the American way," the governor said. "Violent protest is not acceptable."
The world watched and it could no longer see Ronald Reagan's "shining city upon a hill."
"I have a very good relationship with the governor, one in which we can have candid conversations, work through disagreements and get results," said Sen. Mike Hilgers.
The governor said 133,000 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers and 60,000 doses have been administered.
Another proposed constitutional amendment authored by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha would allow senators to serve three consecutive four-year terms rather than the current limit of two terms.
