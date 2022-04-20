Watch now: Ricketts gives Nebraska Legislature's performance a "wow!" rating

Gov. Pete Ricketts heaped praise on the Legislature on Wednesday as it completed its 2022 session, describing its work product as "historic … with generational impact."
"One word — Wow!" the governor exclaimed as he opened his farewell remarks to state senators upon completion of a 60-day session that began on a cold January day.
"What fantastic work you have done," he said.
The ceremonial end to the session unfolded before busloads of students from Minden and Hastings, who viewed the proceedings from the gallery.
Ricketts, in his final farewell address to the Legislature as his eight years in the governor's office begins to wind down, praised senators for enacting "the most significant tax relief bill we have ever had."
And he pointed to investment in potentially game-changing water projects, including proposed construction of a 4,000-acre lake between Lincoln and Omaha along with development of a South Platte River canal and reservoir system to secure and transport water from the river into the state from Colorado in accordance with terms of a century-old agreement between the two states.
Ricketts said designation of funding to help revitalize North Omaha and South Omaha could have "a generational impact."
This year's investments were fueled by an influx of hundreds of millions of dollars of federal pandemic recovery assistance.
Ricketts pointed to Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and Appropriations Committee Chairman John Stinner of Gering for special praise.
The governor said he had "a wonderful working relationship" with Hilgers, saluted Linehan for leading the way on tax relief and said Stinner has done "a phenomenal job" in managing the state budget during his tenure as chairman of the Appropriations Committee.
The tax package will provide additional property tax relief while decreasing state income taxes for most individuals and businesses in the state, Ricketts said.
The state's reaction to the coronavirus pandemic helped pave the road to the state's current success, he said.
"While other states were shutting down, you came back (to Lincoln) and did the people's work," he told the senators.
This Legislature also made "historic investments in public safety," the governor said, including setting aside $175 million for potential construction of a new state prison to replace the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln.
Ricketts has urged construction of the new prison.
Wednesday was the last day for 13 lawmakers who either are term limited or opted not to seek reelection. Each of them took the podium to give thanks to their families and staff, and to reflect on their time in office.
Several senators also offered guidance for future legislative sessions.
Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln said the Legislature needs to find a way to take better care of its staff.
Though Hansen did not reference it, tumult surfaced in the Legislature in February when it emerged that former Sen. Mike Groene had taken pictures of a female staff member. Groene, an outspoken and at times gruff conservative lawmaker, resigned within days of the news breaking. Ricketts appointed Mike Jacobson of North Platte to serve the term vacated by Groene.
In a report published earlier this month, an attorney hired by the Legislature to investigate the incident made six recommendations for improving workplace harassment and other personnel policies. The topic will likely factor into future work at the Legislature.
Others encouraged their colleagues to look beyond the Capitol when weighing priorities.
Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, while pleased lawmakers approved recovery efforts in North and South Omaha, encouraged lawmakers in future sessions to consider improvements for rural Nebraska.
"We have to think of the whole state," Friesen said.
Sen. John McCollister of Omaha urged senators to vote for bills based on their merit, rather than their political party, and encouraged more negotiating across party lines.
"Compromise isn't a dirty word," McCollister said.
In his own remarks that brought an end to the 2022 legislative session, Hilgers pointed to individual achievements by state senators.
Hilgers said completing the task of legislative and congressional redistricting in a special session last September paved the way for the 2022 Legislature's "smashing success."
The Speaker called the roll of senators at the end of his remarks in a gesture designed to give each individual recognition prior to adjournment.
World-Herald reporters Martha Stoddard and Erin Bamer contributed to this report.
