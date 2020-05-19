WATCH NOW: Ricketts eyes recovery of business activity after huge hit

Businesses are "very concerned about when will customers be comfortable in coming back," Lang said, and they will face "an incredible challenge as they are reopening their doors" in determining whether masks should be required and what limitations should be in place.

While Ricketts has not yet signaled what he is prepared to do as he surveys conditions with the arrival of June, he did say that "hopefully, we can take additional steps to loosen some of these restrictions."

Current restrictions include a 10-person limit on social gatherings, closure of some businesses like bars that do not serve food and limitations on other businesses, including restaurants as they open up their dining rooms in most counties across the state.

"Until we have a vaccination, we are going to be managing this virus," Ricketts said. "I'm guessing until at least the end of the year."

Once again, Ricketts emphasized that he looks at the capacity of Nebraska's hospitals and health care system to manage the coronavirus outbreak in determining how to move forward.

"We need to preserve hospital capacity," he said. "That's how we know we are winning this fight."