Watch now: Ricketts appoints Norfolk real estate agent to Flood's legislative seat

Norfolk real estate agent Robert Dover was appointed Friday by Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill the District 19 seat in the Legislature vacated by the election of Mike Flood to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Dover is president of Coldwell Banker Dover Realtors in Norfolk and has been chairman of the Madison County Republicans.

Ricketts introduced him at a brief event where he was sworn into office by Secretary of State Robert Evnen.

In brief remarks, Dover praised the governor for "an exceptional job of controlling spending while delivering tax relief."

In a statement released by the governor's office, Dover said he'll "work in the Legislature to help reduce the tax burden on Nebraska's families (and) use my education and experience in finance to ensure the state wisely stewards taxpayer dollars."

Ricketts said Dover "will strongly defend pro-life values and work to protect 2nd Amendment rights (and) be dedicated to controlling spending and delivering more property tax relief to Nebraskans."

Unlike an earlier event last month marking the appointment of Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha to fill the District 31 seat vacated by the death of Sen. Rich Pahls, Friday's announcement ended abruptly without an opportunity for members of the news media to ask the new senator any questions.

Dover, who is a graduate of Wayne State College, and his wife, Ann, have four children.

Dover will serve the remaining two years of Flood's term; the governor said the new senator plans to run for election in 2024.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

