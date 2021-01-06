Watch Now: Ricketts, AOC battle over undocumented immigrant vaccinations

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday fired back at criticism directed at him by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for his COVID-19 vaccination policy in Nebraska, declaring that "your citizenship is not checked before you receive vaccine" in this state.

The flare-up followed earlier statements by the governor that led to some confusion about his administration's policy in providing vaccinations for undocumented immigrants, including specifically those working in meat processing plants in the state.

Ricketts said he "expect(s) vaccines for all Nebraskans."

Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday night had tweeted: "Imagine being so racist that you go out of your way to ensure that the people who prepare *your* food are unvaccinated."

The congresswoman, most widely known as AOC, referred to a tweet by The Recount, an online news organization based in New York, stating that Ricketts had said undocumented workers at meatpacking plants would not be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ricketts had said, and continued to say on Wednesday, that undocumented immigrants are not allowed to work at meat processing plants and the status of workers is checked by their employers, so that is not even an issue at the state's meatpacking facilities.