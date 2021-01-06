 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Ricketts, AOC battle over undocumented immigrant vaccinations
Watch Now: Ricketts, AOC battle over undocumented immigrant vaccinations

Ricketts

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a press briefing on May 25.

 NET

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday fired back at criticism directed at him by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for his COVID-19 vaccination policy in Nebraska, declaring that "your citizenship is not checked before you receive vaccine" in this state.

The flare-up followed earlier statements by the governor that led to some confusion about his administration's policy in providing vaccinations for undocumented immigrants, including specifically those working in meat processing plants in the state.

Ricketts said he "expect(s) vaccines for all Nebraskans."

Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday night had tweeted: "Imagine being so racist that you go out of your way to ensure that the people who prepare *your* food are unvaccinated."

The congresswoman, most widely known as AOC, referred to a tweet by The Recount, an online news organization based in New York, stating that Ricketts had said undocumented workers at meatpacking plants would not be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fischer will vote to reject Trump challenge of electoral votes

Ricketts had said, and continued to say on Wednesday, that undocumented immigrants are not allowed to work at meat processing plants and the status of workers is checked by their employers, so that is not even an issue at the state's meatpacking facilities.

Immigrant communities and supporters in the state say the fact is that undocumented immigrants do work at those plants.

Ricketts brought up AOC's tweet at his COVID-19 news briefing, suggesting that "she does not care about Nebraska" and that his vaccination plan had been misrepresented by "fake news."

AOC responded on Twitter shortly after the governor's briefing with a tweet.

Older Nebraskans will be able to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations soon

"Given that I want EVERY Nebraskan to have vaccine access, including *every* meatpacker and not just *some*, I think I care about more Nebraskans than even Ricketts does."

At his briefing, Ricketts said "AOC wants open borders," socialism and a Green New Deal that would destroy the cattle industry.

Responding to the governor in another tweet, AOC told Ricketts that “I am happy to be corrected by you publicly stating that all undocumented Nebraskans, including meatpacking workers, will have access to the vaccine" if he believes reporting about his position was "fake news."

While the high-profile spat attracted the most attention, the briefing focused on the impact of a new strain of the COVID-19 virus that originated in the United Kingdom and has emerged in five states in the United States, including in bordering Colorado.

Sasse slams effort to overturn Electoral College vote

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said the primary concern is that the new strain is more infectious and could increase hospitalizations in the state. 

It is not considered to be more deadly and can be controlled by the same vaccine that is being administered to Nebraskans now, he said.

Ricketts said the state is "actively monitoring" anticipated spread of the new strain.

It is "most likely" that some new strains already are in Nebraska, Anthone said, so "it is more important than ever" for Nebraskans to protect themselves and others by wearing masks and taking other precautions, including practicing social distancing.

The state needs to "continue to remain diligent" with its hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients now reduced to 12% to 13% of staffed hospital beds after reaching a peak last November, the governor said. 

