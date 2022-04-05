Watch now: Pillen names former U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly as his running mate

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen on Tuesday named Joe Kelly, former U.S. attorney for Nebraska and the former county attorney for Lancaster County before that, as his lieutenant governor running mate.

Pillen pointed to Kelly's record as a prosecutor in "keeping Nebraskans safe (and) holding criminals accountable" in announcing his choice at a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda.

Kelly was named by former President Donald Trump to be U.S. attorney for the District of Nebraska in 2017 and he served in that position for more than three years.

"This is the campaign that represents a majority of Nebraskans," Kelly said in remarks following Pillen's announcement. Pillen represents "rock-solid, conservative values," he said.

"We can't grow this economy if we aren't safe," Kelly said, noting that Pillen is "a law enforcement advocate."

The choice was hailed by supporters as a demonstration of Pillen's law-and-order credentials as he faces a spirited battle with Republican gubernatorial rivals Charles Herbster of Falls City and state Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha in a multi-candidate GOP primary contest.

Polling indicates that Herbster may be running out front a month in advance of the May 10 primary election.

Pillen said Kelly has been a friend for 40 years dating back to college days at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has served Nebraskans by "putting dangerous people behind bars."

Now, Pillen said, Kelly will be "a partner on a mission to keep Nebraska great."

"I can think of no better governing partner to help me lead our great state and pursue our conservative agenda," Pillen said.

Kelly currently serves as criminal bureau chief in the office of Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, a post he has held since early in 2021, and will complete his duties there on Friday in order to join the Pillen campaign full-time.

Herbster has not yet chosen a running mate. Lindstrom has selected former State Director of Economic Development Dave Rippe.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.