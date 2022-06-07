Watch now: New Omaha senator signals anti-abortion, pro-gun convictions

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday named Kathleen Kauth of Omaha to fill the legislative seat vacated by the death of Sen. Rich Pahls, and Nebraska's newest state senator wasted no time in firmly establishing her conservative credentials.

Answering questions at a brief news conference with the governor, Kauth said she would have voted for a 2022 legislative bill that would have banned abortions in Nebraska if or when the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade abortion rights and supported a bill that would have allowed Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

"I am pro-life," Kauth said, and she'll "look forward" to voting for legislation to ban abortion in the state.

Ricketts is prepared to call the Legislature into special session later this year if the Supreme Court issues a ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, as expected.

"I will work with Speaker (Mike) Hilgers on strategy," the governor said in answer to a question as to whether he would first informally survey senators to determine if he would be able to acquire the 33 votes needed to overcome a filibuster by abortion rights supporters in the Legislature that could block such a bill.

A so-called "trigger bill" that would have automatically banned abortions in Nebraska if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade fell two votes short of clearing a filibuster waged by its opponents last April.

Pahls, who was also opposed to abortion, was absent during the vote due to health issues.

A bill to allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit or the currently required gun safety training also fell two votes short of clearing a filibuster a few days later.

Kauth, an occupation mediator and conflict resolution coach who owns her own business, will occupy the District 31 seat vacated by the death of Pahls until Jan. 3 while she is seeking election in November to serve the remaining two years of Pahls' four-year term.

Pahls died on April 27 from complications related to cancer.

Ricketts said he chose Kauth with an eye on the need for a conservative commitment to "continue to control (state) spending" along with support for "strong schools" and a determination to "cut red tape on small businesses."

Her anti-abortion commitment "weighed very heavily in my decision," the governor said.

Five persons applied to be considered for the appointment, he said.

"I never thought I'd run for office," Kauth said. "I am honored."

As a senator, she said, "I'll advocate for limited government and the growth of our state's small businesses."

Kauth faces opposition in the November general election from Tim Royers, a Millard teacher and president of the Millard Education Association. He lost a close race to Pahls in the 2020 general election.

That narrow vote was Pahls, 10,727; Royers, 9,608.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.