Watch now: New caregivers program planned for long-term care residents

A new state program will allow trained and protected "essential caregivers," including family members and friends, to help provide support and interaction for residents of long-term care facilities in Nebraska who have been isolated by the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday.
That isolation imposed by restrictions on visitations due to the danger that COVID-19 presents for older Nebraskans living in long-term care residences has been "tough on both families and residents," the governor said.
Trained essential caregivers, wearing personal protective equipment, could come into the facilities, provide residents with more interaction, be an advocate for them and assist them with their needs, Ricketts said during a COVID-19 news briefing.
"It's a program we're offering," he said, and it will be phased in over time.
Becky Wisell, interim deputy director of health licensure and environmental health at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said caregivers could "help promote the quality of life for residents."
And they can "supplement staffing with volunteers," she said.
Jenifer Acierno, president and CEO of Leading Age Nebraska, said the isolation resulting from the pandemic "has taken a toll physically, mentally and emotionally."
Residents of long-term care facilities have been hard-hit by the pandemic along with meat processing workers, but the death toll has been severe among the aging long-term care residents who contract the virus.
Long-term care and nursing home residents will be among the first in line along with health care providers in receiving vaccinations once initial shipments of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Nebraska later this month.
The December shipments totaling an estimated 100,000 doses will be distributed among an estimated pool of 90,000 health care providers and 26,000 residents of long-term care facilities.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska continued to lag well behind the benchmark that the governor has established as a trigger for imposing new directed health measure restrictions.
Coronavirus patients occupy 845 of the state's 4,006 staffed hospital beds; Ricketts has said the new restrictions would be automatically triggered if COVID-19 patients occupy 25 percent of those beds.
Still uncertain at this point is the potential fallout in terms of spread of the virus yet to be realized by Thanksgiving holiday travel and family gatherings.
If the 25 percent figure is triggered -- with about 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations -- a 10-person limit would be imposed on indoor gatherings and a 25-person limit attached to outdoor gatherings in Nebraska while bars would be limited to take-out and drive-through purchases.
Also on Friday, Ricketts said Nebraskans should proceed with Christmas celebrations this year, but just "be cautious in how to handle family gatherings."
"It's a very important time of the year when families get together," he said.
Finals week
Co-teaching
City Council distancing
Gameday empty Saturday
Thank you Bryan West
No fans allowed
Husker cutouts
Arena cleaning
Volleyball social distancing
Skeleton signs
Boo at the Zoo
Football Saturday
YMCA closed
Downtown mask art
Marching band competition
Outdoor seating
East Campus proposed budget cuts
Flu shots
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
DMV lines
UNL in-person class
Iguana's Pub
Farmers Market influencers
Remote learning
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Mask
Legislature resumes
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Drive-through parade
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
BikeLNK disinfecting
Teacher and Staff Parade
91-year-old released
Food Bank
Thank you
Virtual City Council
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Inverse Parade
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Tower Square sign
Billboard
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
StarTran Ridership
Simpsons in the windows
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Bourbon Theatre
Social Distancing
Blue for public health
Protecting parents
Basketball without fans
Thanksgiving to go
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.