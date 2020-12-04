Watch now: New caregivers program planned for long-term care residents

Residents of long-term care facilities have been hard-hit by the pandemic along with meat processing workers, but the death toll has been severe among the aging long-term care residents who contract the virus.

Long-term care and nursing home residents will be among the first in line along with health care providers in receiving vaccinations once initial shipments of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Nebraska later this month.

The December shipments totaling an estimated 100,000 doses will be distributed among an estimated pool of 90,000 health care providers and 26,000 residents of long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska continued to lag well behind the benchmark that the governor has established as a trigger for imposing new directed health measure restrictions.

Coronavirus patients occupy 845 of the state's 4,006 staffed hospital beds; Ricketts has said the new restrictions would be automatically triggered if COVID-19 patients occupy 25 percent of those beds.

Still uncertain at this point is the potential fallout in terms of spread of the virus yet to be realized by Thanksgiving holiday travel and family gatherings.