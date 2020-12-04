 Skip to main content
Watch now: New caregivers program planned for long-term care residents
date 2020-12-04

Watch now: New caregivers program planned for long-term care residents

Anti-Gambling, 10.5

Gov. Pete Ricketts puts on a mask during a news conference regarding casino gambling on Oct. 5 at the state Capitol. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

A new state program will allow trained and protected "essential caregivers," including family members and friends, to help provide support and interaction for residents of long-term care facilities in Nebraska who have been isolated by the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday.

That isolation imposed by restrictions on visitations due to the danger that COVID-19 presents for older Nebraskans living in long-term care residences has been "tough on both families and residents," the governor said.

Trained essential caregivers, wearing personal protective equipment, could come into the facilities, provide residents with more interaction, be an advocate for them and assist them with their needs, Ricketts said during a COVID-19 news briefing.

"It's a program we're offering," he said, and it will be phased in over time.

Becky Wisell, interim deputy director of health licensure and environmental health at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said caregivers could "help promote the quality of life for residents."

And they can "supplement staffing with volunteers," she said.

Jenifer Acierno, president and CEO of Leading Age Nebraska, said the isolation resulting from the pandemic "has taken a toll physically, mentally and emotionally."

Residents of long-term care facilities have been hard-hit by the pandemic along with meat processing workers, but the death toll has been severe among the aging long-term care residents who contract the virus.

Long-term care and nursing home residents will be among the first in line along with health care providers in receiving vaccinations once initial shipments of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Nebraska later this month.

The December shipments totaling an estimated 100,000 doses will be distributed among an estimated pool of 90,000 health care providers and 26,000 residents of long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska continued to lag well behind the benchmark that the governor has established as a trigger for imposing new directed health measure restrictions.

Coronavirus patients occupy 845 of the state's 4,006 staffed hospital beds; Ricketts has said the new restrictions would be automatically triggered if COVID-19 patients occupy 25 percent of those beds.

Still uncertain at this point is the potential fallout in terms of spread of the virus yet to be realized by Thanksgiving holiday travel and family gatherings.

If the 25 percent figure is triggered -- with about 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations -- a 10-person limit would be imposed on indoor gatherings and a 25-person limit attached to outdoor gatherings in Nebraska while bars would be limited to take-out and drive-through purchases.

Also on Friday, Ricketts said Nebraskans should proceed with Christmas celebrations this year, but just "be cautious in how to handle family gatherings."

"It's a very important time of the year when families get together," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

