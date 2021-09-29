 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer says allies question US; jihadists are emboldened
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Watch Now: Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer says allies question US; jihadists are emboldened

  • Updated
  • 0

Senator Fischer discusses the September 28, 2021 SASC hearing with Bret Baier.

Sen. Deb Fischer says "allies are questioning who we are" following President Joe Biden's decision to remove all U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

And "jihadists are inspired by this decision," she said.

"It was not a bold decision; it was a wrong decision by this president," Fischer said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News.

Fischer, who was reelected to a second term in 2018, is a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The president "disregards the advice of his top generals," Fischer told Baier during the interview on Fox News "America's Newsroom."

Hagel: Biden 'made the right decision' in leaving Afghanistan
Pence, DeSantis, Cruz take shots at Biden, promise GOP 'revival' at Ricketts' annual steak fry
775 evacuees from Afghanistan expected to settle in Nebraska
Nebraska chaplain serves soldiers returning from Afghanistan
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the executive branch overreaching?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News