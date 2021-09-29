Watch Now: Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer says allies question US; jihadists are emboldened

Sen. Deb Fischer says "allies are questioning who we are" following President Joe Biden's decision to remove all U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
And "jihadists are inspired by this decision," she said.
"It was not a bold decision; it was a wrong decision by this president," Fischer said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News.
Fischer, who was reelected to a second term in 2018, is a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
The president "disregards the advice of his top generals," Fischer told Baier during the interview on Fox News "America's Newsroom."