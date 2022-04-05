Watch now: Nebraska Dems nominate Pansing Brooks for special congressional election

The Nebraska Democratic Party nominated state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks as its candidate for the June 28 special election to fill the 1st District congressional seat vacated by Jeff Fortenberry.

Pansing Brooks, 63, a two-term state senator who represents central Lincoln, is also running to become the Democratic nominee in the May 10 election.

At an announcement in downtown Lincoln on Tuesday, Pansing Brooks said she was "all in" on the special election.

"There is so much at stake -- too much to sit on the sidelines," she said.

Jane Kleeb, executive director of the Nebraska Democratic Party, called the 2022 campaign for the 1st Congressional District "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to flip this seat from red to blue."

The Nebraska Democratic Party's Executive Committee met Monday to discuss who to put forward for the special election and quickly landed on Pansing Brooks, Kleeb said.

"It was a very quick decision," she said. "The body knows the experience and the leadership, and quite frankly, the love Sen. Pansing Brooks brings not only to her office as state senator but will bring to the entire state of Nebraska."

Asked later about the process, Kleeb said Pansing Brooks is a capable fundraiser and has valuable experience as a member of the Legislature.

Pansing Brooks said if elected, she'll work with others in Congress to lower inflation, which she said is "hurting working families right now," to lower prescription drug prices and premiums under the Affordable Care Act, and to stop price gouging.

A former chair of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Democratic Party, Pansing Brooks said she will also push President Joe Biden to release the petroleum reserves to provide relief to Americans, and for paid family medical leave.

"Workers shouldn't have to choose to go to work sick or stay home without pay," she said, adding she would also work in Congress to expand affordable housing, examine the country's tax structure, invest in education and create a welcoming environment for all people.

The voters of Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, which was redrawn by the Legislature last year, will vote for a representative three times this year after Fortenberry's resignation.

The person chosen to fill his seat will serve until January 2023 when the winner of the Nov. 8 general election will be sworn in.

Fortenberry, 61, a Republican who had won eight congressional elections, was convicted on one count of concealing conduit campaign contributions and two counts of lying to federal agents last month by a federal jury in California.

A few days after the verdict, Fortenberry announced his resignation. His last day in Congress was March 31.

Gov. Pete Ricketts set a special election to fill the remainder of Fortenberry's term for June 28 -- the same day the ex-congressman will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr.

Fortenberry faces a maximum of five years in prison on each count.

Pansing Brooks is one of two Democrats running for the party's nomination on May 10. University of Nebraska-Lincoln student Jazari Kual Zakaria is also running.

The Nebraska GOP has not yet announced its candidate for the June 28 special election. Five candidates will appear on the Republican ballot: Fortenberry, Mike Flood, Curtis Hoffman, John Glen Weaver and Thireena Yuki Connely.

People who want to appear on the ballot by petition can submit 2,000 valid signatures by April 22, but they won’t appear with a party affiliation.

In-person voting at county election offices will start May 31. June 10 is the deadline for mailing early ballots to voters who have requested them, the last day for voters to register online and to register to vote by mail. June 17 is the deadline for in-person registration.

The 1st Congressional District includes Lancaster County, as well as Cass, Seward, Butler, Dodge, Colfax, Platte, Madison, Stanton, Cuming and parts of Polk and Sarpy counties.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

