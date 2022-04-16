 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Lindstrom says his experience in state government matters

Start with eight years of experience in state government that provides an ability to hit the ground running if elected, a strength that Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha says the two front-running candidates for the Republican gubernatorial nomination cannot match.

Add in relative youth at age 41 — compared with the mid-60s for Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster — a difference that Lindstrom suggests could matter in recruiting a badly needed workforce and influencing young Nebraskans to stay in the state.

Brett Lindstrom

Brett Lindstrom, 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate.

Those are two portions of Lindstrom's appeal to Republican primary voters in the hard-fought battle for the GOP nomination to succeed Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts in January.

His eight years as a state senator give him the kind of accumulated knowledge about state government, and how it works, that prepares him to "know where to start and where not to start" and how to "avoid pitfalls" in launching a new governorship, Lindstrom said during an interview.

"But not only more experience," he said, "also a track record of working with people" in and outside of state government on the issues that will confront the new governor who takes the oath of office next January.

"Experienced leadership matters," Lindstrom said.

Workforce development looms as a huge challenge for Nebraska, he said, and that's where he believes he could be more effective than his challengers in identifying with and relating to both a young and varied workforce.

"We need to build the future," he said.

"We have spent a lot of time trying a shotgun approach. We need to be more opportune and aggressive now."

This is the moment for "next generation leadership," he said.

Lindstrom's legislative track record features tax relief.

His dogged determination to end state taxation of Social Security income became a coalescing factor in constructing this legislative session's huge tax reduction package that will also reduce state income taxes along with easing the impact of local property taxes by providing increased state tax credits.

While he remains sharply focused on state issues in his gubernatorial campaign message, Lindstrom said, "some of the candidates are running on national issues."

"We are creating a foundation to build on," he said.

A future middle-class income tax cut, which would need to be considered "within the context of budgetary constraints," might be the next step, Lindstrom said.

Lindstrom is widely viewed as running in third place in the Republican primary race, based largely on polling results, but he suggested that recent negative campaign ads funded by "dark money" that specifically target him are "a good sign" that his chief opponents or their supporters see him gaining momentum.

The Omaha senator conceivably could have special appeal to voters in metropolitan Omaha and Lincoln that might help buttress him as the election-night vote count moves west on May 10, especially if Pillen and Herbster were to closely divide the huge Republican primary base in rural Nebraska.

But Lindstrom says he's going after those voters too, having campaigned extensively with his family west of Lincoln before work in the Legislature began to limit his campaign travel time.

"It has been very important to me to spend a lot of time traveling," he said. "We're all in this together."

Although both Pillen and Herbster have huge multi-million dollar campaign war chests, Lindstrom says he has raised "enough money to be able to get our message out on TV and radio ads."

Confronted by the impressive funding support amassed by the Pillen campaign and the richly self-financed Herbster campaign, Lindstrom says he's got the financial support to compete.

"I think we have the resources," Lindstrom said.

"I think about a week ago people really started paying attention" to the hotly contested gubernatorial contest that will be decided in less than a month, he said, and there is some evidence that numbers may be moving now.

"Brett has been a pro-family leader," his campaign website states.

"He's passed legislation to make college more affordable for Nebraskans, defended the unborn and led the fight against the opioid epidemic.

"Brett is a committed fiscal conservative."

Lindstrom, a financial adviser in Omaha and a former Husker walk-on quarterback during Frank Solich's coaching tenure, suggests that Republican voters carefully consider "the track records" of this year's gubernatorial candidates before they decide.

In his case, he said, that points to "an experienced record" of conservative legislative achievement that has included a focus on tax reduction.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

2022 governor's race

There are nine Republicans running for the GOP nomination: Michael Connely of York, Charles Herbster of Falls City, Jim Pillen of Columbus, Brett Lindstrom and Theresa Thibodeau, both of Omaha, Lela McNinch and Donna Nicole Carpenter, both of Lincoln, Breland Ridenour of Elkhorn and Troy Wentz of Sterling.

On the Democratic side of the ticket, Carol Blood of Bellevue is running against Roy Harris of Linwood. Scott Zimmerman of Omaha is a Libertarian candidate.

To read responses from all the candidates to Journal Star questions in the governor's race and other primary contests, look for our Voter's Guide @JournalStar.com. The print version of the guide will be inserted in the April 27 newspaper.

