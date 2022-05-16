Watch now: Lawsuit seeks to strike down signature-gathering requirements for petition drives

Organizers behind a pair of petitions seeking to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska sued the state’s top election official in federal court Monday, arguing the requirements for gathering signatures is unconstitutional.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana and the ACLU of Nebraska said requiring petitions to obtain the signature of 5% of voters in 38 of the state’s 93 counties diluted the votes of residents who live in the more densely populated urban areas.

Both groups say the requirement violates the equal protection and due process clauses of the 14th Amendment and violates the First Amendment rights of other voters. They've asked for a preliminary injunction ahead of the July 7 deadline for submitting signatures.

The complaint names Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who is responsible for enforcing the signature-gathering requirement, as defendant.

Crista Eggers, statewide campaign coordinator for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana and plaintiff in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court of Nebraska, said the campaign is on its way to gathering the roughly 87,000 signatures needed for both petitions it has filed with the state.

“This county qualification requirement is really impacting our ability to qualify ballot initiatives in our state,” Eggers said at a news conference outside the Robert V. Denney Federal Building in downtown Lincoln. “It is a burdensome, unconstitutional requirement.”

Nebraska’s constitution grants residents the right to petition the government for new laws and amendments — it’s the first power reserved to the people of the state — and since 1912 has required initiatives to be signed by 5% of voters in two-fifths of the state’s counties.

According to the lawsuit, a volunteer can, on average, obtain 400 signatures over a four-hour shift in Douglas County, the state’s most populous county, while the same volunteer would only be able to obtain 50 signatures in Butler County during the same time period.

Nearly two-thirds of Nebraska’s population — 64% — lives in six counties: Lancaster, Douglas, Sarpy, Dodge, Washington and Saunders. Meanwhile, 67 counties have a population of fewer than 10,000 people, and 12 counties have a population lower than 1,000 residents.

“Under the current multicounty requirement, 16 votes in Arthur County and 19 votes in Blaine County hold power equal to 6,464 votes in Sarpy County, 11,599 votes in Lancaster County, and 19,462 votes in Douglas County,” the lawsuit states.

Daniel Gutman, a contract attorney working with the ACLU of Nebraska on the lawsuit, said in addition to diluting the power of voters in certain counties, the current requirement “provides power to certain counties over others.”

“When you look at the map, it shows certain counties have the power to either qualify an initiative for the ballot or disqualify an initiative from the ballot over other counties and we believe that is a violation of equal protection,” Gutman said.

“It’s a disparity that needs to be justified and we don’t believe the state can justify it,” he added.

In an email, a spokeswoman with Evnen’s office said the lawsuit had been turned over to the Nebraska Attorney General to defend. A spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office declined to comment.

At a news conference Monday, Eggers said the requirement also forces campaigns such as Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana — which is running a grassroots signatures drive after suffering a pair of setbacks in its fundraising — to pull resources out of counties where it has achieved the threshold, depriving voters of a chance to exercise their First Amendment rights.

And Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld, a co-chair of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, said it was “incredibly important” to ensure all petition drives had a shot at making it onto voters’ ballots.

“I think there is a broad consensus that this is an unconstitutional burden on Nebraskans' right to petition their government and we’re proud to be a part of striking it down,” he said.

Signature-gathering requirements such as Nebraska’s have been struck down by courts across the country — including in the Cornhusker state.

A 1969 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court found an Illinois requirement that petitions obtain 200 signatures from at least 50 of the state’s 102 counties was unconstitutional because it discriminated “against the residents of the most populous counties of the state.”

That ruling was used as the basis for other decisions at both the state and federal level, which invalidated similar county requirements in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.

In 2014, a federal judge determined Nebraska’s multicounty signature requirement violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, but the decision was later reversed by the 8th Circuit Court on procedural grounds, which left the requirement in place.

Several petition drives have since found success in Nebraska on a diverse array of issues — including medical marijuana — despite the requirement that organizers find support in urban and rural counties.

Two years ago, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana gathered 196,000 signatures, including 123,000 gathered in June 2020 alone amid the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

That petition, which was certified by Evnen, was later blocked by the Nebraska Supreme Court, which found on a 5-2 vote it violated the state’s single-subject rule.

Morfeld, along with Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, a co-chair of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, later launched a new campaign that has registered two petitions to address the concerns outlined by the court.

The first petition would require the Legislature to enact statutes protecting doctors who recommend cannabis for patients, and for patients who possess or use cannabis at the recommendation of their doctor.

The second would require state lawmakers to pass legislation protecting private entities that produce, supply and distribute medical cannabis in Nebraska.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana has obtained 50,000 signatures total across the two petitions so far, and remains optimistic about gathering the number needed to qualify for the ballot.

Last week alone, the group said, the campaign collected 4,300 signatures for each of its petitions.

“(Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana) is in a stronger position now with signature collection and possible qualification than it was in 2020,” the lawsuit states. “At this time in 2020, the campaign had fewer volunteers and a lower percentage of the collected signatures.”

Despite the trajectory of the campaign, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said it was filing the lawsuit to temporarily suspend the geographic requirement because it did not believe there would be time to do so after the July 7 deadline for submitting signatures.

The 2020 petition wasn’t certified until Aug. 27, 2020, just 15 days before the general election ballot needed to be finalized: “It would be futile to seek an injunction from this Court in such a compressed time schedule,” the lawsuit states.

“By the time the signatures are counted, and a decision is made regarding ballot eligibility, Plaintiffs will have no time to file a lawsuit and seek injunctive relief to still qualify for the 2022 general election ballot,” it adds.

If a preliminary injunction is granted, organizers of the medical marijuana petition say they will continue to collect names in as many counties as possible, including in rural areas of the state.

“We think it’s important rural Nebraska does have a voice,” Morfeld said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

