Watch now: Gun rights bill headed to showdown in Legislature

With compromise amendments in the air, the Legislature headed Thursday toward a showdown vote that could end a filibuster blocking Sen. Tom Brewer's bill to allow people to carry a concealed handgun in Nebraska without paying for a $100 permit.

A vote on a cloture motion to end debate on what is widely described as a "constitutional carry" gun bill should come on Friday before senators head home for the weekend; if that vote fails, the bill is dead.

The proposal (LB773) was lifted out of the Legislature's Judiciary Committee on a 30-12 vote on Tuesday, leaving it within striking distance of the 33 votes required to end the filibuster waged by its opponents and place the proposal in position to move forward with potential amendments.

Chief among them appears to be a proposal to eliminate the cost of currently mandated gun training and perhaps allow that training to take place online rather than in person as currently required.

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, a supporter of the bill, also suggested a potential compromise amendment that would delay implementation of the bill until 2023 when the next Legislature could make any needed refinements.

While the Omaha Police Department has taken a neutral position on an amended version of Brewer's proposal, the Lincoln Police Department is opposed to the bill.

Brewer said the U.S. Constitution already guarantees a right to bear arms without restrictions.

The Second Amendment states that "the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed."

"There's a difference between a privilege and a right," Brewer said.

"You don't have to pay to vote; you don't have to jump through a hoop."

Although gun owners, some of them bearing arms, have rallied in sufficient numbers to fill the Capitol hallways, overflow committee rooms and crowd the legislative gallery during previous consideration of gun legislation, Thursday's debate opened with only about 30 people watching from the gallery.

"I asked them to stand down," said Brewer of Gordon. "I asked them 'do not bring guns.'"

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said he is a gun owner who believes training requirements need to be maintained, but he proposed amendments to remove fees for permitting and for required training.

A Morfeld amendment to eliminate a permitting fee was pending when the Legislature adjourned for the day.

Morfeld, who said he is "a strong supporter of the Second Amendment with reasonable restrictions," noted that the U.S. Supreme Court has approved "reasonable regulations" for gun ownership.

"Let's pay for the training," Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln said.

Opponents of the bill, at least in its current form, dominated Thursday's debate in order to maintain the ongoing filibuster.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

