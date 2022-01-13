Watch Now: Gov. Ricketts gives State of the State address

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that the state is notifying Colorado that Nebraska plans to proceed with a $500 million plan of developing a canal and reservoir system to capture water from the South Platte River.
The Legislature advanced a resolution calling for Nebraska to join a convention of states on a 32-10 vote after a first-round filibuster attempt was scrapped Monday afternoon, the first day of floor debate in the 2022 session.
The multi-candidate Republican gubernatorial primary contest appears likely to feature a costly battle with Pillen and Charles Herbster, a Falls City cattle producer, leading the campaign finance charts.
Nebraska's governor said the South Platte River Compact "specifically provides Nebraska authority over water and land in Colorado" for construction of a canal to ensure access to a share of the water from the river.
“It’s fascinating to see the death threats, rape threats & sexually explicit comments sent by self-proclaimed ‘feminists’ to me, a female state senator, because I introduced a #prolife Heartbeat Bill," state Sen. Julie Slama said.