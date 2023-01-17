Gov. Pillen announces education priority bills

Gov. Jim Pillen announced his education priority bills for this year's legislative session on Tuesday.

Pillen, who has called the state's education funding formula "outdated and unfair" appointed a new committee in early December to study how to update and reform Nebraska's school state aid formula.

The School Finance Reform Committee includes state senators, school administrators, organizations representing school board members and several farm advocacy groups.

In a statement, Pillen said the committee would look for ways to update the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act, what he referred to as "our antiquated school aid formula."

At its most basic, TEEOSA considers a district's needs against its resources. Schools where the needs exceed the resources that can be generated through property taxes receive additional funding from the state in the form of equalization aid.

Under the state aid formula's current iteration, fewer than 90 of the 244 public school districts receive equalization aid to help them meet their needs — including the state's largest school districts in Omaha, Lincoln, Millard and Grand Island — which has drawn criticism from Republicans and rural lawmakers.