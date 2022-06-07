 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Gov. Pete Ricketts picks replacement for Sen. Rich Pahls

  • Updated
Nebraska legislative districts

Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to choose a replacement for Sen. Rich Pahls, who represented Millard-area District 31 in the Legislature, at a press conference scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Omaha state Sen. Rich Pahls dies at 78
Don Walton: New governor, at least 15 new senators next year
