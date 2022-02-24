Watch Now: Former neighbor to AltEn urges Legislature to investigate what went wrong

Ray Loftus was five years into his 10-year plan to transform an old farmhouse into his family’s dream home south of Mead.

Then, in 2015, Loftus told the Legislature’s Executive Board on Thursday, the ethanol plant a half-mile away from the home Loftus bought with his wife, Emily, resumed operations.

“That’s when the smell became horrific,” he said during a hearing to create a special legislative committee to investigate the state’s response to AltEn, the plant that processed pesticide-treated seed to produce ethanol.

The same year AltEn began producing ethanol, leaving behind solid and liquid byproducts with high concentrations of ag chemicals, Emily gave birth to the couple’s first child.

“He was born healthy and everything,” the 51-year-old military veteran told lawmakers. “When we got home, he started having respiratory issues.”

The couple later welcomed a daughter in 2019, as complaints made by residents of Mead against the biofuel plant began to pile up at the offices of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

Loftus said he was unaware of the danger posed by living in the shadow of AltEn until early in 2021, however, putting his trust in state and federal environmental regulators to protect residents like himself.

Late last summer, after speaking with doctors and public health experts, the Loftus family came to a decision.

“They couldn’t say it was safe for our kids to live there without a lot more data,” Loftus said. “Less than 10 days after that, we put an offer in on a house in Papillion, and we moved 19 days later.”

Thursday’s hearing centered on a proposal (LR159) from Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue to create a special legislative committee charged with examining AltEn’s operations, as well as the Department of Environment and Energy’s attempts to regulate the plant.

Blood introduced the resolution late in the 2021 legislative session that ended six days early, which Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango said didn’t leave enough time for it to be heard by the Executive Board.

Nine months later, cleanup of AltEn’s facility has begun, led by six companies that formerly supplied the ethanol plant with discarded seed.

But Blood, who is running for governor as a Democrat, said there were still questions that needed to be answered.

“This disaster unfolded while Nebraska agencies failed to act,” Blood told the Executive Board.

She said the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture were too permissive in allowing AltEn to continue operating, even after problems at the plant began to emerge.

State officials issued dozens of letters to AltEn ordering it to comply with regulations, Blood said, but didn’t follow up with action, leaving the Kansas-owned company to continue operating unabated.

“AltEn’s upper management has done nothing but thumb its nose at NDEE,” Blood said. “Why has this long-term behavior been tolerated?”

Jim Macy, director of the Department of Environment and Energy, opposed Blood’s resolution and defended the department’s actions, arguing it had been transparent in its response to the crisis at AltEn and had used the regulatory options available to it.

Macy said an interim study (LR152) introduced by Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, whose legislative district includes Mead, looked at what further authority was needed by the department to respond to environmental emergencies.

That study led to a bill (LB1102) from Bostelman that advanced from the Natural Resources Committee — which he leads as chairman — and onto the floor for debate by the full Legislature.

Macy declined to answer questions about ongoing action against AltEn, citing pending litigation, but said the department would continue monitoring the cleanup activities being done by the AltEn Facility Response Group, a coalition of the six former seed suppliers.

Senators on the Executive Board asked Macy why the department has not asked for AltEn to be declared a Superfund site, which would provide federal funding and technical expertise to help remediate the facility.

Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas said he believed the state should explore that option so any federal assistance would be ready if the facility response group ends its involvement.

“We should be over-exhausting our options,” Vargas said.

Macy called the Superfund designation “another tool” available to the state, “if these other things do not work.”

While Loftus and Stan Keiser, whose pond 6 miles downstream of AltEn caught contaminated stormwater from the plant for years, spoke in support of creating a special committee, other residents of Mead said it was unnecessary.

Bill Thorson, the village board chairman, said adding another committee would cost time and money, and called the idea “a political issue not in the best interest of the people.”

And Jody Weible, who helped bring attention to the potential pesticide contamination spreading from AltEn, said she felt it was best to move forward with the cleanup and not create a committee to look backward.

“I would like to get past the finger pointing and get to a resolution of the problem,” Weible said.

Janece Mollhoff, who lives downstream from AltEn in Ashland, said the proposed committee could answer some big questions that remain.

Lawmakers should have a better understanding of the environmental regulatory process, Mollhoff testified, including how long it takes between when the Department of Environment and Energy issues a warning letter and when action is taken.

She also said the public deserves to know what gaps remain in state law that could allow future companies to pollute the environment.

“It’s not surprising that bad actors would locate in Nebraska when they can see a pattern of lax enforcement of regulations,” Mollhoff said.

The Saunders County Board of Supervisors urged the Executive Board to create a special committee, saying the state’s lawsuit “does not go far enough to ameliorate the damage done,” Chairman David Lutton wrote in a Feb. 22 letter.

The Executive Board did not take any action on LR159 on Thursday.

Loftus said moving from Mead to Papillion, away from what doctors and public health experts believe is the source of his son’s respiratory issues, has been an adjustment.

He and Emily looked forward to raising their family in small-town Nebraska but were now trying to figure out what do with the property.

“I would like to know if anybody here would like to buy my dream house in the country,” Loftus asked. “It sits on 2 acres and is full of kids’ play equipment.

“Just don’t breathe, though.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

