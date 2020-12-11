Watch now: Declining hospitalizations prompt Ricketts to relax COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that he will relax some COVID-19 restrictions in the state because the number of open hospital beds has increased.
Ricketts has created a formula that adjusts directed health measure restrictions in the state based on the percentage of COVID-19 patients occupying the state's hospital beds.
That rolling average has fallen beneath 20% over the past seven days, automatically triggering an easing of previously instituted restrictions as Nebraska moves from the orange level to the yellow level.
In the past month, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska has fallen from a record high of 987 on Nov. 20 to 779 as of Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
The changes take effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Ricketts said, and include the following:
* The maximum capacity for indoor gatherings increases from 25% to 50%.
* Masks are now recommended instead of required for businesses such as salons, barber shops and child care centers.
* Elective surgeries can resume if a hospital maintains 10% of beds available to treat COVID-19 patients.
* Attendance at both school and club extracurricular activities are not restricted to just those who live in the same household as the participants.
* Though restaurants and bars must still limit groups to eight or fewer, 6 feet of separation between groups is now a guidance rather than a requirement.
More stringent coronavirus restrictions remain in place in Lincoln, where bars not serving food are limited to off-sale only and bars and restaurants must close early.
Ricketts described the approach of COVID-19 vaccines as "the light at the end of the tunnel," noting that the state expects its first shipment of 15,600 doses from Pfizer next week.
They will be distributed to 17 hospitals across the state for inoculation to health care workers, along with residents and staff members at long-term care facilities. Those segments of the at-risk population top the priority list.
Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said 3,884 residents of long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus and 579 have died. That represents 44% of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, he said.
"Now is the time to increase the fight," Anthone said. "Keep as vigilant as possible; the cavalry is coming."
