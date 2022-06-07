Watch now: Business owner chosen to fill legislative seat for Omaha district

An Omaha mediation and conflict coaching consultant was sworn in Tuesday as the new senator representing District 31 in the Legislature.

Kathleen Kauth, a Republican, replaces Sen. Rich Pahls who died on April 27.

Kauth, who owns K.T. Beck Enterprises, moved to Nebraska in 2012 and ran unsuccessfully for Omaha City Council last year.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said five people applied to fill the seat and he interviewed four and talked to other possible candidates.

Ricketts said Kauth's anti-abortion stance was important in his selection. He called her a "perfect fit."

Kauth said she believes individual states should make the decision about whether abortion is legal.

Kauth has a bachelor of arts in criminology/sociology and a master's of public policy from the University of Northern Iowa. She also holds a graduate certificate in gerontology from the University of Nebraska Omaha.

She and her husband have three sons; the youngest will start at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall.

She will serve until Jan. 3. She said she's already begun soliciting signatures for a petition to add her name to the November general election ballot.

During the election, voters will choose the person to serve the remainder of Pahls' unexpired term, from January 2023 to January 2025.

District 31 is in Douglas County and includes most of the Millard neighborhood in southwest Omaha.

