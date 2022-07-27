Watch now: Brewer says Ukrainians urgently need more US assistance

After a month traveling through war-torn Ukraine, meeting its people and assessing its needs in the wake of the Russian invasion and systematic destruction of its cities, Sen. Tom Brewer is preparing a report for policymakers in Washington to consider.

"I'd like to see the Ukrainians given more resources" to carry on the fight, Brewer said Tuesday during an interview in his state Capitol office.

"We're giving them enough now to help fight the war," he said. "We need to give them enough to win the war."

And that would include more HIMAR artillery rocket launchers, Brewer said, along with air defense capability to shoot down Russian cruise missiles that are systematically destroying Ukrainian cities and targeting civilians.

The HIMAR (high-mobility artillery rocket system) weapon is a multiple-rocket launcher that is mounted on an Army truck frame, allowing it to be quickly transported away from its launch site once the rockets are fired and before the Russian military could pinpoint and respond to an attack.

The United States also needs to be prepared if needed to assist Ukraine in its efforts to export its vast grain supply to "help the world get fed," Brewer said.

Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement this month to allow the resumption of vital grain exports from Black Sea ports, but that deal was quickly followed by a Russian missile attack on the seaport of Odesa, leaving the issue in some doubt.

Another area where U.S. aid could be vital now is hospital assistance, Brewer said.

The state senator from Gordon, a retired U.S. Army colonel who was seriously wounded during one of six tours in Afghanistan, said he plans to share his report and recommendations with Nebraska's U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"I'll give Deb the information," he said, and ask "can you hook me up?" with decision-makers or advisers who ought to have an opportunity to see and consider what he saw and learned during a trip to Ukrainian cities and hospitals and "right up to the front to help deliver assistance to people, probably within a kilometer of Russian troops."

That's less than a mile.

As the war wears on, Brewer said, Russia may be tempted to use tactical nuclear weapons and that would light "a powder keg."

The Russian military is sustaining heavy casualties, Brewer noted, and that will increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The longer it goes on, there is more potential for a world war," he said.

Brewer said he came home with great respect for the valor of the Ukrainian people — "they are fighting like tigers" — and with a recognition that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "is the glue that holds it together."

But "time is working against him," Brewer said, accelerating the need for additional U.S. assistance now.

"I hope to take the knowledge I gained to share in Washington," he said.

"I want to point to successes and failures and suggest how can we do it better.

"I don't want to be the whiny person, I want to be the guy with some solutions."

Brewer said he plans to go back to Ukraine at some point, perhaps in October or November.

"And if I can help, fine," he said. "It might be ag-related or UNMC (University of Nebraska Medical Center) support. Or internships.

"I would welcome the opportunity to help with open arms."