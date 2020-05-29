You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WATCH NOW: Available state data shows Nebraskans of color hit hard by COVID-19
View Comments
editor's pick topical

WATCH NOW: Available state data shows Nebraskans of color hit hard by COVID-19

Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference in March.

 Shelly Kulhanek

Though state-level data about the effects of COVID-19 on Nebraskans remain incomplete, the numbers indicate minorities were diagnosed with the virus at a far higher rate than the state's white population.

Responding to previous requests to provide ethnic and racial data associated with coronavirus cases in Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts turned to Dannette Smith, chief executive officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, to share the data.

As expected, Latinos have borne a disproportionate share of the caseload due to a heavy concentration of Latino and immigrant workers in Nebraska's meat processing industry, where workers on fast-moving production lines labor shoulder to shoulder and often directly across from one another.

WATCH NOW: Virus controlled in meatpacking plants, ag undersecretary says

A current compilation shows 48% of Nebraskans who have tested positive for the virus to be Latino and 7% African-American.

However, the vast majority of Nebraskans who died of the coronavirus -- 75% -- were white, which can largely be attributed to clusters in senior living facilities. Those who identified as Latino comprised 20% of the state's deaths.

There have been 2,988 positive cases of infection among meatpacking workers with 140 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

As of Friday, DHHS reported 170 Nebraskans had died of COVID-19, and 13,654 had been diagnosed with the disease.

What the data also uncovered, Smith said, is the comparatively smaller percentage of hospitalization of people of color, particularly African Americans.

Coronavirus hospitalization eases in Omaha, stable in Lincoln

"It says there is some disparity in how people are accessing health care or if they are accessing health care," she said.

People need to realize that medical care and hospitalization to treat infection by the coronavirus will come at no cost to the patient, both the governor and Smith emphasized.

"We have a lot of work to do with our communities of color," Smith said. 

Smith said the state's data is incomplete and that DHHS will have better data available online at the end of June.

Ricketts on $10B in federal coronavirus aid: 'It will be a big job to keep track of all this money'

Asked if earlier implementation of Medicaid expansion approved by Nebraska voters a year and a half ago would have been helpful in prompting more people to access care, Smith said "that remains to be seen" when the new Medicaid expansion program becomes effective in October.

Ricketts noted that the state's current restrictions in response to the virus will begin to loosen on Monday when June arrives. The overall limitation on the size of gatherings will rise from 10 to 25 people.

But Nebraskans will continue to be asked to maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet from one another, the governor said, and everyone should wear a face mask when in contact with others outside the home.

"Now it's time to get Nebraska growing and help folks get back to as normal of a life as possible," Ricketts said in the governor's weekly column released shortly after the briefing concluded.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated

Five Lincoln public pools — Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods — will open to the public in a limited capacity on June 15.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News