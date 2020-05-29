WATCH NOW: Available state data shows Nebraskans of color hit hard by COVID-19

What the data also uncovered, Smith said, is the comparatively smaller percentage of hospitalization of people of color, particularly African Americans.

"It says there is some disparity in how people are accessing health care or if they are accessing health care," she said.

People need to realize that medical care and hospitalization to treat infection by the coronavirus will come at no cost to the patient, both the governor and Smith emphasized.

"We have a lot of work to do with our communities of color," Smith said.

Smith said the state's data is incomplete and that DHHS will have better data available online at the end of June.

Asked if earlier implementation of Medicaid expansion approved by Nebraska voters a year and a half ago would have been helpful in prompting more people to access care, Smith said "that remains to be seen" when the new Medicaid expansion program becomes effective in October.

Ricketts noted that the state's current restrictions in response to the virus will begin to loosen on Monday when June arrives. The overall limitation on the size of gatherings will rise from 10 to 25 people.