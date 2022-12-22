 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Small business owner Beau Ballard appointed new Lincoln senator

A small business owner who has served as a legislative aide will replace his boss representing part of Lincoln and Lancaster County after being appointed senator for District 21 on Thursday.

Legislative District 21 map

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Beau Ballard will replace Sen. Mike Hilgers representing District 21, which includes northwest Lincoln, Raymond, Malcolm, Davey and Waverly. 

Ballard, who graduated from Parkview Christian in 2012, owns two small businesses, BJB Strategies and the Rabbit Hole Bakery. He served five years as a legislative aide to Hilgers.

Hilgers has been elected to serve as the state's next Attorney General.

The appointment will become effective on Jan. 4.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

