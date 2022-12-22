Small business owner Beau Ballard appointed new Lincoln senator

A small business owner who has served as a legislative aide will replace his boss representing part of Lincoln and Lancaster County after being appointed senator for District 21 on Thursday.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Beau Ballard will replace Sen. Mike Hilgers representing District 21, which includes northwest Lincoln, Raymond, Malcolm, Davey and Waverly.
Ballard, who graduated from Parkview Christian in 2012, owns two small businesses, BJB Strategies and the Rabbit Hole Bakery. He served five years as a legislative aide to Hilgers.
Hilgers has been elected to serve as the state's next Attorney General.
The appointment will become effective on Jan. 4.
