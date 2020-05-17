You are the owner of this article.
Watch: Ben Sasse lashes out at China, mixes in humor, in Fremont graduation speech
Watch: Ben Sasse lashes out at China, mixes in humor, in Fremont graduation speech

Sen. Ben Sasse, 8.08

Sen. Ben Sasse talks with Zach Hunnicutt about his farming operation in 2019 near Giltner.

 Journal Star file photo

Sen. Ben Sasse spoke during Fremont High School's virtual graduation ceremony Saturday and spent a majority of his 6-minute speech ripping China for causing the coronavirus pandemic and making jokes about psychologists and people named Jeremy — "Everybody named Jeremy is the worst," he said.

Sasse took on a humorous tone to start his speech by saying he was proud of the students for making it out of their bedrooms and putting on something more formal than sweatpants to watch the ceremony with their families.

"It took a lot of effort, and we want to recognize your sacrifice," he said.

Sasse, who is from Fremont, also congratulated parents for assuming the role of teachers since schools closed their doors in March.

"Thanks a lot, China," he said.

Sasse said this year's graduating class would be rare in that the students will actually remember their graduation because of the unusual circumstances.

It was then that launched into a rant about psychologists, saying, "95% of all gainfully employed psychologists — I'm serious, there are dozens of them that are gainfully employed — their job is really just to help people forget high school. And the other 5%, they just research hamsters who got lost in mazes. ... If you're headed to college, do not major in psychology. That part's not a joke."

He said the pandemic will be the topic of future high school reunions.

"You're going to say stuff at your high school reunions like 'remember that time when China started a big global pandemic that created the worst public health crisis in over a century and brought the economy to its knees and we had to stay home and everybody was hoarding toilet paper?'"

He wasn't done railing on China yet, though.

"We're going to have to have a serious reckoning with the thugs in China who let this mess spiral out of control by lying about it," he said.

He ended his speech on a more positive note, however.

"Nobody knows exactly how we're going to beat this things, but you know what, we're Americans, we're Nebraskans, we've got grit and we're going to beat this thing," he said.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

