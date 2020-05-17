Watch: Ben Sasse lashes out at China, mixes in humor, in Fremont graduation speech

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Ben Sasse spoke during Fremont High School's virtual graduation ceremony Saturday and spent a majority of his 6-minute speech ripping China for causing the coronavirus pandemic and making jokes about psychologists and people named Jeremy — "Everybody named Jeremy is the worst," he said.

Sasse took on a humorous tone to start his speech by saying he was proud of the students for making it out of their bedrooms and putting on something more formal than sweatpants to watch the ceremony with their families.

"It took a lot of effort, and we want to recognize your sacrifice," he said.

Sasse, who is from Fremont, also congratulated parents for assuming the role of teachers since schools closed their doors in March.

"Thanks a lot, China," he said.

Sasse said this year's graduating class would be rare in that the students will actually remember their graduation because of the unusual circumstances.