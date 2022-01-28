 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walk for Life event Saturday; pro-life flag recognized

On the eve of the annual Walk for Life rally in Lincoln, acting Gov. Mike Foley issued a proclamation officially recognizing a "pro-life flag" for Nebraska.

The proclamation acknowledges the state’s strong support of unborn life, according to a press release from Gov. Pete Ricketts' office.

“Pro-life supporters have created a pro-life flag to celebrate babies and the mothers who nurture them,” reads the proclamation. “It features the footprint of a child encircled by a mother’s hands — set within two stripes to highlight the two lives present in pregnancy.”

The Walk for Life, an annual event which usually draws more than 1,000 anti-abortion advocates and Nebraska politicians, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Attendees march from the Capitol to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Student Union. There, actress Ashley Bratcher will speak at 11:30 a.m.

Ricketts, who is traveling out of state, supported the proclamation, according to the release.

