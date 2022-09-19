Voting rights groups launch campaign to oppose voter ID proposal

A coalition of voting rights groups on Monday announced their opposition to a proposed constitutional amendment that would require Nebraska voters to show a valid photo ID before they could cast a ballot in future elections.

Nebraskans for Free and Fair Elections, which includes the ACLU of Nebraska, Civic Nebraska, Black Voters Matter, and others, will use social media and direct outreach to voters in an education campaign aimed at defeating Initiative 432 on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Organizers behind the campaign — called "No to 432" — said the proposal is “an extreme measure” that would enact one of the strictest voter ID laws in the country, despite there being no evidence of voter impersonation in the Cornhusker state.

The coalition also said a new voter ID law would cost millions in taxpayer dollars to implement and maintain annually while at the same time putting up barriers for Nebraskans who are older, poor, a member of a minority group, or those with disabilities from voting.

“Whatever the intent of voter ID restrictions, there is a discriminatory impact,” said Jane Seu, an attorney with ACLU of Nebraska, who said the added requirement would also inject further complications and frustrations into the voting process.

Heather Engdahl, director of voting rights at Civic Nebraska, said Initiative 432 would require the Legislature to determine what constitutes a valid photo identification, which could potentially disqualify between 55,000 and 70,000 residents from voting, based on U.S. Census and Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles data.

College students whose Nebraska-issued driver’s licenses don’t record their current campus address could be turned away from the polls, for example, or members of the armed forces whose military ID has an out-of-date address.

Those on a fixed income, like many senior citizens across the state, may choose to spend their money on food or keeping their lights on rather than buying an updated identification card.

“One voter turned away is unacceptable,” said Engdahl. “But tens of thousands? That is extremely unacceptable.”

It might also put strain on voters in rural areas who must travel long distances to obtain a photo ID, those who would have to take off time from work, or those whose local DMV offices are open for a short time every week.

Preston Love Jr., CEO and founder of Black Votes Matter, said the recent push to enact voter ID laws in Nebraska came after a “massive” turnout by Black and other minority voters led the state’s 2nd congressional district to cast an Electoral College vote for President Barack Obama.

“Voter restrictions are rooted in a group or groups who do not want to give up power,” Love said. “Because they don’t want to give up power, they have to restrict the vote of those who can take the power. That’s the bottom line.”

Still, after more than a decade and nearly a dozen failed attempts at the Legislature, the push to enact voter ID laws in Nebraska led by Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling appears to have significant momentum going into the general election.

As of August, Citizens for Voter ID reported $1.7 million in campaign contributions and just under $1.2 million in expenses, according to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

Contributors include $1.5 million from Marlene Ricketts, the mother of Gov. Pete Ricketts; $100,000 from Lincoln businessman Tom Peed; and $100,000 from Peed’s business, Sandhills Global. All three donations were made in June.

Marlene Ricketts has previously donated $376,000 to Citizens for Voter ID last November, according to campaign finance reports.

An army of paid circulators hired by Vanguard Field Strategies crossed the state earlier this year gathering names — several accusations about fieldworkers misleading potential signers were reported — that ultimately secured 172,000 signatures before the July deadline.

On Sept. 6, Secretary of State Bob Evnen — a Republican who has supported voter ID proposals on both the campaign trail and at the statehouse — announced the petition had enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, and had met the 5% threshold in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

A total of 136,458 signatures submitted by Citizens for Voter ID were deemed valid before counting stopped, according to Evnen, over the 124,000 raw number that was needed. The petitions also met the 5% threshold in 76 counties, double the number needed.

Engdahl said while the petition drive was successful, Nebraskans for Free and Fair Elections — which has not raised any money but has received in-kind contributions from its members — believes support for Initiative 432 is “a mile wide but an inch deep.”

Through one-on-one conversations with voters, or in town halls or community talks, as well as social media messaging, the group hopes to go “more than an inch deep on the issue” and explain to voters why they should vote against Initiative 432, she added.

Love said most Nebraskans will have a photo ID and may not see what the big deal is if the law requires them to show it before they vote, but may be persuaded when they learn of the unintended consequences.

“People don’t understand why they would be against it, so we need to let people know what’s at stake here,” Love said.